Photo : YONHAP News

Russia’s transport ministry has announced that direct flights between Moscow and Pyongyang will begin operating July 27.The ministry said Monday that the charter airline Nordwind will operate the flights and link the two capital cities by direct air service.The ministry said the flight time will be about eight hours.The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, issued the necessary permit to Nordwind last week.Norwind reportedly applied for the licence in June to operate direct flights on the route twice a week.Currently, the only direct air route between the two countries runs between Pyongyang and the city of Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East.