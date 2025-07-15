Special Counsel Raids Shaman with Alleged Ties to Ex-First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team has raided the office of a controversial shaman who allegedly handed over luxury gifts to former first lady Kim Keon-hee on behalf of a religious group.The team, led by special counsel Min Joong-ki, sent prosecutors and investigators to multiple locations on Tuesday morning to secure evidence, including the office in southern Seoul of shaman Jeon Seong-bae, also known as Geon Jin.Jeon is suspected of receiving an expensive necklace and a luxury handbag from a high-ranking official in the Unification Church in 2022 and delivering them to Kim in return for business favors for the church from the Yoon Suk Yeol government.In a prior investigation by the prosecution, the shaman acknowledged receiving the items but claimed to have lost them all.The special counsel is also investigating to determine whether Jeon accepted money from prominent political figures under the pretext of “prayer fees,” in exchange for political favors such as nominations or appointments.