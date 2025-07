Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will hold confirmation hearings on Tuesday for the nominees to lead four ministries and the national tax agency.The Assembly’s National Defense Committee will convene a plenary session at 10 a.m. to hold a confirmation hearing for Defense Minister nominee Ahn Gyu-back.Ahn, a five-term Democratic Party lawmaker, served on the parliamentary defense committee for 15 years.He is the first civilian nominee for defense minister since 1961.The Assembly will also hold confirmation hearings for nominees to head the National Tax Service and the ministries of environment, veterans affairs, and small and midsize enterprises.