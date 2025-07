Photo : YONHAP News

Police have launched a dedicated task force to tackle large-scale fraud schemes, such as voice phishing hoaxes and investment scam chatrooms.The National Office of Investigation under the National Police Agency held the inaugural meeting of the task force at 10 a.m. Tuesday.In the meeting, chaired by the head of the national office, the participants discussed plans to form investigation teams and crack down on fraud schemes that cause financial harm to many people at once.They also discussed how to reinforce prevention systems and international cooperation and the idea of proposing legislative reforms.Since March last year, the police have apprehended 63-thousand-272 people and detained about five-thousand of them in crackdowns against ten major fraud schemes, which included voice phishing hoaxes and investment scam chatrooms.