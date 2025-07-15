Menu Content

Special Counsel to Summon Ex-Presidential Secretary in Marine Death Case

Written: 2025-07-15 11:48:37Updated: 2025-07-15 11:51:28

Special Counsel to Summon Ex-Presidential Secretary in Marine Death Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team in charge of reexamining the 2023 investigation that followed a Marine’s death plans to summon a former presidential secretary for questioning on Wednesday.

Assistant counselor Choung Min-young said Tuesday that the team plans to question Kang Eui-gu, a former secretary at the presidential office, as a witness to determine if the top office under former President Yoon Suk Yeol intervened in the 2023 military investigation.

The team, led by Lee Myeong-hyeon, is investigating allegations that Yoon’s office and senior military officials at the time exerted undue pressure on the case after Yoon got angry over the military’s initial findings at a meeting Yoon led on July 31, 2023.

Choung said Kang, who was in a position where he directly assisted Yoon, did not attend the meeting in question but had multiple phone calls that day with Lim Ki-hoon, the presidential defense secretary at the time. 

Lim is suspected of informing former Marine Corps Commander Kim Kye-kwan that Yoon was furious during the meeting.
