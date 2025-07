Photo : YONHAP News

The government has repudiated Japan’s latest claim over South Korea’s Dokdo islets in the East Sea.In a statement on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said the government strongly protests the Japanese government’s repeated territorial claims over Dokdo, calling for their immediate withdrawal.The ministry issued the statement after Japan made a territorial claim over the islets in its annual defense white paper.The ministry said it is an unjust claim that has no impact on South Korea’s sovereignty, pledging a stern response to any provocations from Japan regarding Dokdo.The ministry plans to summon an official from the Japanese embassy in Seoul on Tuesday afternoon.