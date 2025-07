Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is widely expected to be named the host of next year’s UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting.While the committee will announce the location on Tuesday at its Paris headquarters, South Korea is the only country to have expressed interest in hosting the meeting.Earlier, the South Korean government selected the southeastern port city of Busan as the candidate city.The meeting in July 2026 will be the committee’s 48th.The committee is an intergovernmental body that meets annually to decide on matters related to the inscription, preservation and protection of World Heritage sites under the 1972 Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.South Korea adopted the convention in 1988 but has yet to host a meeting.