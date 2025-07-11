Defense Minister Nominee: Goal Is to Complete OPCON Transfer under Lee Administration

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee to head the defense ministry says he understands that the Lee Jae Myung administration’s goal is to complete the transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) from Washington to Seoul during its term in office.At a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Defense Minister nominee Ahn Gyu-back said the South Korean military has made significant progress toward the planned transfer, with the allies conducting periodic assessments since 2006.The OPCON transfer, which the two sides agreed to complete by April 2012 during the Roh Moo-hyun administration, was postponed to December 2015 under the Lee Myung-bak government, before the Park Geun-hye government agreed to a conditions-based transfer without a set date.In a written response submitted to parliament ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, Ahn pledged to develop an OPCON transfer plan that is in line with the administration’s policy direction.The nominee also promised steady efforts to ensure the establishment of a combined defense system led by the South Korean military.The presidential office said Ahn’s remarks on transferring OPCON within President Lee’s term represent his personal opinion.