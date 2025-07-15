Martial Law Team Vows to Hold Detention Center to Account after Yoon Skips Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law incident says it will hold the Seoul Detention Center to account for failing to bring in former President Yoon Suk Yeol for questioning on Monday.At a press briefing Tuesday, assistant counselor Park Ji-young said the team has investigated the specific circumstances regarding the failure of the center’s correction officers to carry out their duties and force Yoon to attend the interrogation.The former president underwent two rounds of questioning by the team before being taken into custody on Thursday, but would not comply with the investigators’ instructions to appear Friday and again Monday, citing health reasons.While the team sought the detention center’s cooperation to send Yoon to the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office for questioning by 3:30 p.m. Monday, and again by 2 p.m. Tuesday, the facility refused, saying it is difficult to use force against a former president, who refuses to leave his cell.The special team said Yoon is thought to be refusing to cooperate as his legal counsel has yet to officially state a position regarding the interrogation.The assistant counselor said investigators are also considering whether to indict the former president without extending his detention.