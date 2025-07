Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has welcomed the return of medical students to their studies and urged education authorities to swiftly implement the necessary follow-up measures.Chairing a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, he called the move a “belated but fortunate development.”He urged the students to reflect more deeply on their social responsibility as future medical professionals tasked with protecting public health and people’s lives.Lee also called on ministries to urgently address shortages in regional and emergency health care services.During the meeting, Lee also marked the second anniversary of the Osong underpass disaster, expressing condolences to the victims’ families, and stressed the government’s duty to prevent such tragedies.On next year’s budget, he said the government must play a more active fiscal role amid a weakened private sector and urged ministries to cut waste and reflect public opinion in spending plans.