Farm Groups Protest Possible US Tariff Concessions on Agriculture

South Korean farmers and consumer groups are voicing strong opposition after trade officials signaled they may consider expanding U.S. agricultural imports in ongoing tariff negotiations.The Korea Hanwoo Association, representing domestic beef producers, issued a statement on Tuesday accusing the government of taking the sacrifices of the farming sector for granted.The Korean Peasants League demanded that the government stand firm against what it called Washington’s “threats,” warning of mass protests reminiscent of the 2008 backlash over U.S. beef imports.Meanwhile, the Korea Advanced Farmers Federation expressed concern that removing nontariff barriers, especially those related to sanitary, quarantine and GMO regulations, could jeopardize food safety and undermine local agriculture.Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo on Monday suggested agricultural concessions may be necessary to secure lower U.S. tariffs on key industrial exports, emphasizing the need for strategic judgment in balancing sensitive issues.