Special Counsel Raids Shaman’s Temple in Ex-First Lady Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A special counsel team has raided the temple of a controversial shaman who allegedly handed over lavish gifts to former first lady Kim Keon-hee on behalf of a religious group. The team, led by special counsel Min Joong-ki, sent investigators to multiple locations to gather evidence.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: At the center of the allegations surrounding the former first lady is dharma master Geon Jin, a 65-year-old shaman affiliated with a religious sect.The shaman is widely suspected of being an unofficial adviser to ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol during and after his 2022 election campaign.Special prosecutor Min Joong-ki raided a temple and several other locations on Tuesday in search of evidence related to the 65-year-old shaman, whose legal name is Jeon Seong-bae.Investigators believe Jeon received a diamond necklace and a luxury handbag from a high-ranking official in the Unification Church in 2022 and delivered them to then-first lady Kim Keon-hee.In a prior investigation by the prosecution, the shaman acknowledged receiving the items from the religious group but claimed to have lost them all.Investigators are looking into allegations that the gifts were provided in return for business favors from the Yoon government. ​Known for its three million followers and its massive financial assets, the South Korea-born Unification Church was allegedly seeking political support for its Cambodia Mekong River Development Project, among many other initiatives.The special counsel is also investigating to determine whether Jeon accepted money from prominent political figures under the pretext of “prayer fees,” in exchange for favors such as nominations or appointments to key positions.In December of last year, shortly after Yoon’s martial law bid, prosecutors raided Jeon’s temple and residence in Seoul and found 165 million won, or about 115-thousand dollars, in freshly minted bills.Jeon is accused of accepting 100 million won in illegal political funds in 2018 ahead of local elections in which he is thought to have served as a power broker.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.