Rival Parties Clash, Trade Blame over Confirmation Hearing Disruptions

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The so-called “super week” of confirmation hearings for President Lee Jae Myung’s Cabinet nominees continued Tuesday, with lawmakers from the ruling and opposition parties blaming each other for crippling the review process. Hearings were convened earlier in the day for the nominees tapped to lead the defense and veterans affairs ministries, as well as three other government bodies.Rosyn Park reports.Reporter: On the second day of confirmation hearings Tuesday, the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party traded barbs, blaming each other for disrupting and hindering the confirmation process.Kim Byung-kee, the acting leader and floor leader of the Democratic Party, expressed skepticism over the current system, claiming that the main opposition was attempting to eliminate nominees without fairly reviewing their backgrounds.While he vowed to make the hearings productive and called for the People Power Party’s cooperation, the opposition party criticized the ruling camp for failing to properly submit documents and present witnesses, essentially crippling the proceedings.Song Eon-seog, the party’s floor leader, also raised more concerns about Kang Sun-woo, the Democratic Party lawmaker nominated to lead the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, who is suspected of abusing her power and asking aides to handle her personal errands.Meanwhile, at the start of the confirmation hearing that opened in the morning for Defense Minister nominee Ahn Gyu-back, rival lawmakers grappled over his past military service and the duration of his time served.The committee chair brought the hearing to a temporary halt as lawmakers yelled at each other, with the People Power Party demanding that Ahn submit related data and the Democratic Party defending the nominee.At the hearing for Kwon Oh-eul, the nominee for minister of patriots and veterans affairs, a battle broke out over his résumé as lawmakers held differing views about his experience and qualifications.Confirmation hearings are also being held for the nominees to head the National Tax Service and the ministries of environment and small and midsize enterprises.Despite the fighting, the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee approved Bae Kyung-hoon as minister of science and ICT.It was the first personnel hearing report to be adopted under the Lee administration.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.