Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose Tuesday, with gains on Wall Street throughout the night.This increase was boosted by tech stocks, despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff warnings.The KOSPI rose by 13-point-25 points, or zero-point-41-percent, Tuesday, closing the day at three-thousand-215-point-28.The market has already prepped for Trump’s planned proposal to impose a 25 percent tariff on South Korean products starting August 1, so it hasn’t caused hiccups.Electronic and defense stocks saw the most gains, and the South Korean won rose slightly against the U.S. dollar, with the exchange rate posting 1,380.20 won per dollar.Meanwhile, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ also saw an increase, gaining 13-point-51 points, or one-point-69-percent, to close at 812-point-88.