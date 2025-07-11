Foreign Minister Nominee: Seoul Not in Talks with Washington over US Troop Reduction

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have not held any discussions regarding the withdrawal or reduction of U.S. troops in South Korea, according to Foreign Minister nominee Cho Hyun.Cho made the comments in a statement submitted Tuesday to the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee ahead of his confirmation hearing.He went on to explain that the need to maintain U.S. Forces Korea at the current level is widely recognized in the U.S. Congress and academic circles.With regard to growing pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to increase South Korea’s defense cost-sharing burden, Cho said the government’s basic stance is that the 12th Special Measures Agreement signed last year between the two countries is not subject to renegotiation.The nominee said that under President Lee Jae Myung, the government will also work toward resuming inter-Korean dialogue while maintaining strong deterrence against North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.Cho also indicated that diplomacy with neighboring countries such as Japan, China and Russia will look to promote cooperation with South Korea’s best interests in mind.