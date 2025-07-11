Special Counsel Team Seeking Arrest of Ex-First Lady’s Aide over Suspicious Investments

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee is set to file for a warrant to arrest her aide, whose surname is also Kim, over allegations that he secured investments from corporations under suspicious circumstances.Assistant counselor Moon Hong-joo said Tuesday that the team plans to file the request within the day for the aide, who is believed to be in Vietnam, while taking steps to invalidate his passport.The aide, who left for Vietnam in April along with his children, has reportedly said he will appear for questioning, communicating his intent through a business partner, but has yet to contact the investigators.The aide is suspected of receiving investments worth 18 billion won, or around 13 million U.S. dollars, from corporations and financial companies in 2023, despite his car rental company posting cumulative losses of 34-point-six billion won.The team, meanwhile, has summoned Kakao Corporation founder Kim Beom-su, HS Hyosung Vice Chairman Cho Hyun-sang, former Korea Securities Finance Corporation CEO Yoon Chang-ho and former Daou Kiwoom Group Chairman Kim Ik-rae to appear for questioning as witnesses on Thursday.