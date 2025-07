Police dismissed breach of duty charges against Min Hee-jin, the former head of K-pop girl group NewJeans' management agency ADOR. The charges were filed by parent company Hybe.According to Min's legal representative on Tuesday, the police dismissed the charges made by Hybe in April 2024.Hybe responded by announcing its intent to file an objection based on new evidence submitted and also as a result of the events that followed after NewJeans members tried to revoke their contract with ADOR.Last April, the K-pop powerhouse accused Min of breach of duty, claiming that she had plotted to take over ADOR's management control.Min, for her part, argued that the agency's equity structure makes it impossible to usurp its management control, denying she had committed breach of duty.