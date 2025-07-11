Pres. Office Carefully Examining Gender Equality Minister Nominee's Bullying Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said the administration is carefully examining allegations that Gender Equality Minister nominee Kang Sun-woo has bullied her aides and is closely considering whether the nominee sufficiently justified herself during Monday's confirmation hearing.The comment from presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung came on Tuesday at a press briefing following a Cabinet meeting.When asked about allegations of thesis plagiarism surrounding Education Minister nominee Lee Jin-sook, the spokesperson said the top office will make its assessment of the nominee's explanation and its relevance after her confirmation hearing on Wednesday.As for Defense Minister nominee Ahn Gyu-back stating during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday that the administration's goal is to complete the transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) from Washington to Seoul during its term in office, Kang said the remark is part of the nominee's personal view.The spokesperson said the OPCON transfer has been an issue of concern to every administration, and even though the Lee Jae Myung government is in the process of a thorough review, it has not set a deadline for completion.