Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Education welcomed medical students who said they would return after leaving their studies nearly a year and a half ago in protest of the government's school admissions quota hike.Pledging to swiftly normalize the students' medical education, the ministry said Tuesday it will work with universities to put forth measures to improve their academic environment.The ministry promised administrative and financial support for the schools as they work to ensure that the returning students can concentrate on their academics.Officials also vowed to be on the lookout for stability for students who are already taking classes.The ministry said it will do its best along with universities to foster outstanding medical professionals.