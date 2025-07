Photo : YONHAP News

The state financial regulator is investigating employees at private broadcaster SBS on charges of using undisclosed information to gain margin in stock investment.Investigators from the Financial Services Commission(FSC) on Tuesday raided locations linked to one of the employees at the SBS main building in Seoul's Mok-dong area.The employee is accused of purchasing a large amount of the broadcaster's shares after obtaining undisclosed information in advance about a strategic partnership signing between SBS and Netflix late last year, then selling them at a higher price after the deal's announcement.The employee is suspected of taking a margin worth up to hundreds of millions of won and the FSC is in the process of expanding its probe to include several other employees.The broadcaster said it has dismissed the employee and plans to actively cooperate in the investigation.