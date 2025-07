Photo : YONHAP News

An umbrella labor union will launch a general strike Wednesday and nationwide rallies on Saturday, calling for the immediate repeal of anti-labor policies introduced under the Yoon Suk Yeol government.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) began a massive rally in front of the National Assembly in Seoul at 3 p.m. Wednesday.It also announced plans to hold similar rallies at 12 other locations across the nation.The KCTU estimates that approximately ten-thousand people will participate in the Seoul rally, with a total of 30-thousand expected across the country.In declaring the general strike, the KCTU is urging the National Assembly to pass a bill that would significantly restrict employers from seeking damages against workers for losses stemming from workplace disputes, including strikes or work refusals that reflect union decisions.