A delegation from Russia’s emergency ministry has reportedly arrived in Pyongyang for talks on future cooperation.According to Russia’s TASS news agency on Tuesday, the delegation, led by the ministry’s deputy head Roman Kurynin, arrived in the North Korean capital at the invitation of the North’s state emergency disaster committee.During the visit, the Russian delegation will reportedly visit the headquarters of North Korea’s disaster prevention and response authorities and discuss training firefighting and rescue specialists, as well as cooperation on science and technology.Kurynin reportedly expressed satisfaction with North Korea’s interest in joint work on science and technology, saying his ministry has accumulated extensive expertise and experience and is ready to share it.Russia’s emergency ministry and North Korea’s emergency disaster committee signed a memorandum of understanding last year on addressing natural disasters.