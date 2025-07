Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will hold confirmation hearings on Wednesday for the nominees to lead the ministries of education, justice and labor.The Assembly’s Education Committee will convene a confirmation hearing for Education Minister and Deputy Prime Minister nominee Lee Jin-sook.Rival parties are expected to clash over accusations that Lee plagiarized a thesis written by her student while she was a professor.Lee is also accused of breaking the law by sending her child abroad at an early age to study unaccompanied by a parent.The Assembly will also hold confirmation hearings for Justice Minister nominee Jung Song-ho and Labor Minister nominee Kim Young-hoon.