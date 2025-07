Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law incident has ordered the Seoul Detention Center for a third time to use force to bring former President Yoon Suk Yeol in for questioning.The team, led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk, instructed the detention center Tuesday evening to bring Yoon to the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office in Seoul by 2 p.m. Wednesday.The order came after Yoon disregarded three summons from the team since being placed under detention Thursday last week, citing health reasons.After Yoon defied the summons on Friday and Monday, the team ordered the detention center to bring Yoon to its office by force, if necessary, later on Monday and again Tuesday, but it did not happen.Assistant counselor Park Ji-young said if Yoon continues to refuse to cooperate with the investigation, the team will consider various options, including indicting him without extending his detention period.