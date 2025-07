Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law case has raided the residence of the former spy chief and other locations.The team, led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk, said Wednesday that it sent prosecutors and investigators to eight locations, including the residence of Cho Tae-yong, former chief of the National Intelligence Service(NIS), to gather evidence.The team said the search started at 7 a.m. and is still underway.Cho Tae-yong is suspected of being involved in the remote deletion of records from secure phones used by former President Yoon Suk Yeol, former NIS First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won and others after Yoon declared martial law.Meanwhile, the special counsel team said it is banning Yoon from meeting with visitors, except family members and lawyers, and that it has instructed the head of the Seoul Detention Center to enforce the ban.