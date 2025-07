Photo : YONHAP News

The third and final installment of the South Korean Netflix series “Squid Game” has dominated Netflix’s global chart for the third consecutive week.According to the official Netflix Tudum website, Season 3 of “Squid Game” was the most watched non-English-language content for the period from July 7 to 13, posting viewership of 15-point-nine million.The final season topped the global chart of the ten most most watched non-English Netflix shows for the third consecutive week, since its release June 27.The highly anticipated show ranked first in all 93 countries in its first and second weeks, and 65 countries in its third week.