Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has filed for a court review of the legality of his pretrial detention as part of a special counsel team's investigation into the December 3 martial law incident.Yoon's legal team said on Wednesday that it submitted the review request to the Seoul Central District Court earlier in the day, and that it plans to argue the essential and procedural unlawfulness and unfairness of the former president's detention.Last Thursday, the same court issued a warrant for Yoon's detention, citing concerns over destruction of evidence.Under the Criminal Procedure Act, the court is required to question a suspect and probe related evidence within 48 hours of the request filing.The court must make a decision on whether to keep the suspect in detention or to release them, following a comprehensive examination of detention requirements, possible procedural violations, and evidence destruction or flight risk.