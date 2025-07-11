Menu Content

Politics

Justice Minister Nominee Wouldn’t Intervene in Criminal Cases against President

Written: 2025-07-16 14:39:50Updated: 2025-07-16 15:27:50

The nominee to head the justice ministry says prosecution reform must take place as soon as possible, but said no when asked if he would order prosecutors to drop charges against President Lee Jae Myung in several ongoing criminal cases.

At a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Minister nominee Jung Sung-ho said the question of separating the power to investigate cases from the power to indict suspects has been an issue since 2004 under the Roh Moo-hyun administration.

The nominee expressed hopes of holding public hearings and questioning concerned parties four to five times a week to accelerate the deliberations while also ensuring thoroughness, emphasizing that the protection of human rights and the principle of checks and balances must be considered.

When asked about corruption charges facing President Lee concerning a development project in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Jung said it would be inadvisable for a minister to order the withdrawal of charges in specific cases that could lead to misunderstandings.

The nominee said he has no intention of punishing prosecutors involved in the cases or applying political pressure, adding that he will consider public interest in all his decisions.
