Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister nominee Jung Sung-ho has called for the separation of the prosecution’s investigation and indictment powers to fulfill the Lee Jae Myung administration’s pledge to reform the agency.At a parliamentary confirmation hearing Wednesday, Jung called the reforms a core task for the administration of judicial affairs, stressing that they are essential to ensure the prosecution’s political neutrality and decentralize its overly concentrated powers.But the nominee said the reform process should not inconvenience the public or create anxiety, nor should it undermine the effectiveness of criminal investigations.Jung pledged to actively consult with the National Assembly on a reform plan should he be appointed minister.The nominee also promised to crack down on crimes that affect people’s lives, such as drug crimes, sex crimes and voice phishing, while expanding the use of artificial intelligence technology in the administration of judicial affairs.