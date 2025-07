Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court will hold a hearing on Friday to review the legality of ​former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s pretrial detention.The Seoul Central District Court said Wednesday that the hearing is set for 10:15 a.m.The announcement came a few hours after Yoon’s legal team filed for the review, saying it plans to establish the unlawfulness and unfairness of the former president’s detention, both substantively and procedurally.Last Thursday, the same court issued a warrant for Yoon’s detention ​as part of a special counsel investigation into the December 3 martial law incident, citing a concern over destruction of evidence.Under the Criminal Procedure Act, the court is required to question Yoon and gather evidence within 48 hours of the request being filed before deciding whether the detention was legal.