Downpours Forecast for Most of Country

Photo : YONHAP News

Downpours are likely to begin in the central and southwestern Jeolla regions on Wednesday and spread to the rest of the country.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), rainfall could exceed 200 millimeters through Thursday in the southern part of Gyeonggi Province and much of the Chungcheong region, while up to 150 millimeters can be expected elsewhere in the capital area and in Gangwon Province.Gyeonggi Province announced that its Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters is maintaining a Level Two emergency response stance as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.The KMA issued advance alerts for heavy rain for 20 of the province’s cities and counties, including Suwon, between noon and 6 p.m., and for four others, including Uijeongbu, between 6 p.m. and midnight.The forecast calls for more than 30 millimeters of precipitation per hour in parts of the capital area between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday night.Deluges of similar proportions are expected between Wednesday afternoon and early Friday in the Chungcheong region, between Wednesday night and Thursday night in Gangwon Province, between early Thursday and Thursday night in the southeastern Gyeongsang region, and between early Thursday and Friday night in the southwestern Jeolla region.