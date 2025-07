Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has begun a retrial for former Korean Central Intelligence Agency Director Kim Jae-gyu, who was executed in 1980 for assassinating President Park Chung-hee.The Seoul High Court opened the first hearing on Wednesday, 45 years after Kim was convicted of murder with intent to commit insurrection in a military trial.Kim’s sister, who filed the retrial request, told the court her brother prevented further bloodshed and urged the judiciary to correct what she called a miscarriage of justice.His lawyers argued that the original trial was rushed and unconstitutional, aimed at suppressing political dissent while the country was unlawfully under martial law.They said Kim acted to restore democracy, not to overthrow the government, and that the case was distorted by the military regime that followed.The court has scheduled the next hearing for September 5.