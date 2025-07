Photo : YONHAP News

Yoon Hee-sook, head of the People Power Party’s innovation committee, has called on several senior party figures to resign, accusing them of undermining reform efforts and clinging to the legacy of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters in Yeouido on Wednesday, Yoon singled out interim leader and floor leader Song Eon-seog, as well as lawmakers Na Kyung-won, Yoon Sang-hyun and Jang Dong-hyeok, saying they were “dragging the party back into the chaos of impeachment politics.”She accused the group of betraying the grassroots members seeking a clean break from the previous administration.Yoon also called on all 107 People Power Party lawmakers to sign a written pledge at the upcoming July 20 general assembly to renounce factionalism and refrain from actions that divide the party.Her remarks come amid intensifying internal rifts in the party since its landslide election defeat after Yoon’s impeachment.