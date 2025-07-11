Rival Parties Grapple over Education Minister Nominee, Plagiarism Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers from the ruling and main opposition parties continue to grapple over Lee Jin-sook, the nominee for education minister and deputy prime minister, amid allegations she committed academic plagiarism.During Lee’s confirmation hearing Wednesday, the National Assembly’s Education Committee was expected to hear from a chairman of Chungnam National University’s research ethics committee regarding the plagiarism issue, but the witness did not show up.Rep. Kim Min-jeon of the ruling People Power Party criticized the nominee over her suspected acts and for being named as the first author in a thesis written by one of her students, calling her unfit for the job.Rep. Kim Moon-soo of the Democratic Party, on the other hand, encouraged Lee for the strides she has made as a woman, a president of a national university, and a mother of two children.In response to the allegations of misconduct, Lee bowed in front of the committee and said she was sincerely sorry for her mistakes.