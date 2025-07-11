Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Rival Parties Grapple over Education Minister Nominee, Plagiarism Allegations

Written: 2025-07-16 17:18:52Updated: 2025-07-16 18:29:25

Rival Parties Grapple over Education Minister Nominee, Plagiarism Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers from the ruling and main opposition parties continue to grapple over Lee Jin-sook, the nominee for education minister and deputy prime minister, amid allegations she committed academic plagiarism.
 
During Lee’s confirmation hearing Wednesday, the National Assembly’s Education Committee was expected to hear from a chairman of Chungnam National University’s research ethics committee regarding the plagiarism issue, but the witness did not show up.

Rep. Kim Min-jeon of the ruling People Power Party criticized the nominee over her suspected acts and for being named as the first author in a thesis written by one of her students, calling her unfit for the job.

Rep. Kim Moon-soo of the Democratic Party, on the other hand, encouraged Lee for the strides she has made as a woman, a president of a national university, and a mother of two children.
 
In response to the allegations of misconduct, Lee bowed in front of the committee and said she was sincerely sorry for her mistakes.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >