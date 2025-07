Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed lower Wednesday as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data dampened investor expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts.The index fell 28-point-90 points, or zero-point-90 percent, to close at three-thousand-186-point-38.Seoul shares ended lower Wednesday amid weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data and renewed tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, though Nvidia’s planned resumption of AI chip sales to China helped limit losses in chip stocks, according to analysts.Samsung Electronics rose one-point-57 percent, but chip giant SK hynix decreased zero-point-84 percent, while defense industry firm Hanwha Aerospace rose zero-point-71 percent and shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries advanced one-point-77 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ decreased zero-point-65 points, or zero-point-08 percent, to close at 812-point-23.