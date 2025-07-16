Massive Labor Strike Begins as Activists Push for ‘Yellow Envelope’ Law

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: An umbrella labor union has launched a general strike, calling for the immediate repeal of policies introduced by the Yoon Suk Yeol government that it views as anti-labor. The union is also pushing for the passage of a bill to expand protections for workers and limit companies’ ability to sue striking employees. While the conservative main opposition party and the nation’s business lobbies oppose the proposed legislation, labor activists held nationwide rallies on Wednesday to step up the pressure.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Protest by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (July 16/Seoul)]Launching a general strike on Wednesday, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions is demanding passage of the yellow envelope law, previously vetoed by ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol.Named after the donations given in yellow envelopes to laid-off auto workers after they were held liable for damages incurred during an illegal strike in 2009, the controversial bill would prevent companies from seeking such compensation.In an interview with KBS World, the union’s international director said lawmakers should take prompt action now that there are no more political hurdles.[Sound bite: Ryu Mi-kyung – International Director, Korean Confederation of Trade Unions]“The so-called yellow envelope law is about broadening the definition of ‘employer’ and the scope of justifiable strikes, and regulating the damage claims against striking workers. Under the current law, precarious workers, especially subcontracting workers, cannot bargain with their actual employer, who directly decides the working conditions. Moreover, by excessively restricting the exercise of the right to strike, the law makes legal strikes almost impossible.”Union members held rallies in front of the National Assembly and at a dozen other locations, urging the new government to repeal its predecessor’s labor policies, calling them anti-labor.The umbrella union, which has one-point-two million members, will hold another rally in Seoul on Saturday.Businesses and the conservative main opposition People Power Party oppose the labor bill, saying it would hurt business and lead to more illegal strikes.According to a survey of 100 foreign manufacturing companies operating in South Korea, commissioned by the Federation of Korean Industries last year, 55 percent feared the impact of the yellow envelope law.But it appears there will be no barriers this time, with Yoon out of office and the ruling Democratic Party holding a majority in the National Assembly.President Lee Jae Myung has also nominated a former leader of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions as his labor minister.During his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Minister nominee Kim Young-hoon said he will ensure that the law does not lead to illegal labor action.The bill got its name from a gesture of solidarity for auto workers in 2014, after a court ordered them to pay the SsangYong Motor Company four-point-seven billion won, or some three-and-a-half million dollars, over the 2009 strike.To show their support, labor activists raised funds for the workers and provided the donations individually in yellow envelopes.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.