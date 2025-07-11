Special Team Refutes Question of Legitimacy of 'Aiding Foreign Aggression Offense' Charge against Ex-Pres. Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

A special prosecutor team probing the December 3 martial law decree refuted some questioning the legitimacy of the charge of "offense of aiding foreign aggression" against former President Yoon Suk Yeol, saying its investigation falls within the boundary set under the special counsel law.At a press briefing on Wednesday, assistant counselor Park Ji-young said the related Act stipulates the offense of aiding foreign aggression, including an alleged drone invasion of Pyongyang, and that a court issued a related search warrant the previous day after concluding that the request was justified.On Tuesday, the team raided 24 military locations, such as the Drone Operations Command, the defense ministry, the Defense Counterintelligence Command, and the Defense Intelligence Agency, to obtain data regarding the alleged drone invasion.Yoon's legal team protested the raids, claiming that the probe on the offense of aiding foreign aggression is an illegal "separate investigation."The investigators, meanwhile, summoned military officials involved in the drone operation for questioning, including Drone Operations Commander Kim Yong-dae, who is scheduled to appear on Thursday.