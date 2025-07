Photo : YONHAP News

Torrential rains are forecast for the central, southwestern Jeolla regions until Thursday, and for the southern areas on Friday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), up to 150 millimeters of precipitation are expected in the capital area and the Chungcheong provinces, with some parts to observe over 200 millimeters.Up to over 150 millimeters are projected for Gangwon and Jeolla regions.Up to 80 millimeters per hour are likely to deluge the southern part of Gyeonggi Province and South Chungcheong, and up to 50 millimeters in Seoul and the other affected regions.The downpours are likely to be succeeded by a heat wave in the wake of an expanded high pressure system from the North Pacific.Morning lows on Thursday are forecast to range between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius, and daytime highs to rise to between 26 and 31 degrees.