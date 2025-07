Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has approved the appointment of Bae Kyung-hoon as minister of science and ICT, marking the first post to be filled in his Cabinet.The presidential office announced on Wednesday that Bae was approved after the National Assembly passed his confirmation hearing report the previous day.The Science, ICT, Broadcasting, and Communications Committee adopted his hearing report at a plenary session Tuesday after the ruling and opposition parties reached an agreement.Bae, an expert from the private sector who has been active in the field of artificial intelligence, served as the director of the LG AI Research Institute and led the development of the company’s AI model EXAONE.