N. Korea Posts New Train, Flight Schedules to Chinese Cities

Photo : YONHAP News

A travel website run by the North Korean regime displayed new schedules for trains that connect Pyongyang and Beijing and flights that operate between Pyongyang and Shanghai.The Choson Tourism website run by the North's National Tourism Administration recently posted the schedules for trains linking Pyongyang to Beijing, Dandong and Moscow.While the direct trains linking the North Korean and Russian capital cities resumed operation last month after a suspension in February 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, others for the cities in China have yet to return to business.Citing multiple sources, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported last week that North Korea and China agreed to resume the trains traveling to and from their capital cities, which enforced, would be for the first time since January 2020.Under the flight schedules, a plane identified as "JS 157" is expected to depart Pyongyang at 10:10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays for arrival in Shanghai at 11:30 p.m., while the "JS 158" flight is set to leave Shanghai at 12:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays for landing in Pyongyang at 3:50 a.m.The North, which has been operating flights to the Chinese capital since 2023, has yet to resume the Shanghai route.