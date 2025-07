Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities sealed off entry to 29 streams and four nearby parking lots in Seoul with a heavy rain advisory issued for the entire city as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.According to the Seoul city government, it is maintaining a Level One emergency response stance as of 4:30 p.m., mobilizing 355 city officials and three-thousand-110 officials from the city's 25 districts for downpour response.The officials checked up on and conducted maintenance at 58 large-sized construction sites and 997 locations at high risk for landslides since Tuesday, while cleaning up some one-thousand-700 street inlets, repairing underground passes, tunnels and pot holes.The city government plans to keep tabs for the weather condition, monitor situations near streams, and take additional steps if necessary, such as operating disaster prevention facilities.