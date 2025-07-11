Lee Urges Cabinet to Look into Cause of Recent Rise in Suicide Deaths

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung asked the Cabinet to look into the cause of the recent rise in the country's suicide deaths and to seek practical response measures.According to the minutes from a Cabinet meeting on June 10 as disclosed by the interior ministry, Lee inquired Minister of Health and Welfare Cho Kyoo-hong about the latest data, suggesting that the increase could be the result of low youth employment and the unfavorable economic situation.Lee then asked if there were data on whether the recent economic situation and a sense of alienation or reverse discrimination had affected the suicide rate changes among young men, who could be experiencing victim mentality under a belief that they are being discriminated against because of their gender.The president then urged the health ministry to prepare plans to operate a body that aims to promote suicide prevention and to seek ways to provide state support in terms of personnel and finances.Also during the same meeting, the president called on the gender equality ministry to consider conducting research on discrimination against men, particularly young men who often lose ground against their female counterparts after completing their mandatory military duty.