Special Team Defers Planned Attempt to Forcibly Take Ex-Pres. Yoon to Interrogation

Photo : YONHAP News

Special prosecutor Cho Eun-seok's team probing the December 3 martial law incident deferred a planned attempt to forcibly take former President Yoon Suk Yeol to an interrogation after Yoon filed for a court review of the legality of his pretrial detention.At a press briefing on Wednesday, assistant counselor Park Ji-young said the team sent an official document indicating that assistant counselor Park Eok-su would visit the Seoul Detention Center where Yoon is being detained.The notice was issued after the justice ministry requested the team to be present at the detention facility for the execution of Yoon's forcible removal as he has been refusing to leave his cell.Such plans, however, were halted after Yoon's legal team requested the Seoul Central District Court to conduct a review of his detention.The court must make a decision on whether to keep the suspect in detention or to release them, following a comprehensive examination of detention requirements, possible procedural violations, and evidence destruction or flight risk.A hearing for the review is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. on Friday.