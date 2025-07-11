Fmr. Heads of DP Aide Group Urge Gender Equality Minister Nominee to Resign over Bullying Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Former heads of an organization representing aides to ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers called on Gender Equality Minister nominee Kang Sun-soo to issue a sincere apology over her alleged bullying of aides and to voluntarily resign.In a statement on Wednesday, the former heads said the nominee, who is a two-term DP representative, lacks the basic attitude not only as a Cabinet minister but as a lawmaker.The group stressed that as aides and staff serve as partners to lawmakers in parliamentary affairs and as a bridge between the National Assembly and the public, the nominee's attitude toward her aides would be the same as her attitude toward the people.They said if the administration pushes to appoint Kang as the minister despite her repeated bullying, it would fall short of meeting the public standard and go against the spirit of the times.During her parliamentary confirmation hearing on Monday, Kang apologized over allegations that she bullied her parliamentary aides by ordering them to carry out non-work-related tasks such as taking out the trash and fixing the toilet at her residence.