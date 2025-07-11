Lee Apologizes to Families of Tragedies Including Sewol Ferry and Itaewon Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung met with the families of the victims from the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking, the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush, the 2023 Cheongju overpass flooding and the 2024 Jeju Air plane crash.Inviting some 200 family members to the presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday, Lee said the nation's number one responsibility is to protect the lives of its people and ensure safety.The president said the country was absent when the people were under threat and needed protection, issuing an official apology as the nation's top decision-maker on behalf of the government.Lee promised to spare no effort in preventing such tragedy from occurring due to the state's absence by putting forth necessary preventive measures.The president asked the family members to state everything on their minds and hearts, such as a call for fact finding, compensation, or even an apology, adding that the administration will do everything within its ability to take necessary measures.