Level 2 Emergency Posture in Place amid Heavy Rain in Gyeonggi, Chungcheong Provinces

Written: 2025-07-17 08:00:59Updated: 2025-07-17 09:32:49

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has elevated its emergency posture to Level Two, with heavy rain warnings in place for the Chungcheong region and parts of southern Gyeonggi Province.

According to the interior ministry, the emergency posture was raised as of 4 a.m. Thursday, while the heavy rain crisis level was elevated a notch from the second-lowest, “caution,” to “alert,” in the four-notch system.

To respond with full force, the ministry will operate in emergency mode and strengthen cooperation with relevant agencies such as the environment ministry and the Korea Forest Service. 

Acting Interior Minister Kim Min-jae has instructed authorities to actively promote public safety guidelines in areas of South Chungcheong Province where the rain is especially heavy, such as Seosan, Dangjin and Taean, through emergency text messages.

The guidelines include warnings to stay indoors during the early morning hours and avoid dangerous areas. 

The acting minister has also ordered authorities to work closely with local governments, police and fire departments to enforce swift preemptive safety measures at the first signs of hazards like river flooding.
