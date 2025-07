Photo : KBS News

Heavy rain and rising water levels in the Sapgyo Stream area in South Chungcheong Province have prompted a flood warning for a nearby bridge.The Geum River Flood Control Office announced on Thursday that as of 7 a.m., the upgraded flood warning was in effect for the Yesan Bridge on the Muhan Stream, a tributary of the Sapgyo Stream.The office warned that flood damage remains a concern in areas such as Dangjin, Asan and Yesan due to rising water levels and possible overflow, urging residents to avoid river banks and remain in safe areas.A flood warning is issued when water levels are expected to reach 70 percent of the maximum flood volume, at which point riverside parks, bicycle paths and similar facilities are likely to be submerged.As of Thursday morning, flood warnings were issued for five locations in South Chungcheong Province, with flood alerts in place for six locations in North and South Chungcheong provinces.