Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rain in the country’s central region has disrupted train operations on several routes.The Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) said Thursday that service has been suspended for non-KTX bullet trains along the Seoul-Daejeon section of the Gyeongbu Line, the Cheonan-Iksan section of the Janghang Line, and the Hongseong-Anjung section of the Seohae Line.Services on Seoul Subway Line 1 between Seonghwan Station and Sinchang Station have also come to a halt.But KTX trains on the Gyeongbu Line are operating as normal.KORAIL said service may resume depending on changes in weather conditions and advised passengers to check for updates via its mobile app or the official website.