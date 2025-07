Photo : TASS / Yonhap News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly said Russia will consider building access roads to its borders with China, North Korea, Kazakhstan and Mongolia.According to Russia’s state TASS news agency on Wednesday, Putin made the remarks via video link at the opening ceremony for a section of the M-12 East expressway.Putin reportedly said Russia will continue to develop the route actively, adding that it should be extended to Tyumen and linked with Siberia and the country’s Far East.Putin continued that his country will consider plans to build motorways to the borders with Kazakhstan, Mongolia, China and North Korea, which he said would significantly enhance Russia’s transit capacity.He added that the new route will be incorporated into the international transport architecture and become an important logistics artery.