Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law case has raided the residence of former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min.According to sources in the legal community on Thursday, the team, led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk, sent prosecutors and investigators to Lee’s home in southern Seoul to secure evidence in the case.Lee is suspected of ordering the National Fire Agency to cut off power and water supplies to certain media outlets on the day martial law was declared.He is also alleged to have met with former top officials at the presidential safe house on the day martial law was lifted, either to discuss how to deal with its aftermath or to plot a second martial law attempt.